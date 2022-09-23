(WFRV) – With influences ranging from Billy Joel to The Cure, a live show from Jamus Unplugged is a must see.

Local 5 Live meets Jason Solis, the man behind Jamus Unplugged plus a preview performance to a live show. See him live at the following shows:

9/23     Bailey’s Pour Haus, Lakewood          8 – 11 pm
9/24     Wouter’s Front, Suamico                    6 – 9 pm
10/1     Lil’ Jamaica, Green Bay                     6 – 9 pm
10/8     Terry’s Wall Street Pub, Green Bay   After game
10/28   Phil’s Philling Station, Townsend       7 – 11 pm
10/29   Green Bay Yacht Club, Green Bay    6 – 9 pm
11/4     Terry’s Wall Street Pub, Green Bay   8 pm – 12 am
11/26   Parallel 44, Kewaunee                        1 – 4 pm

Visit jamusunplugged.com for a list of future shows and you check out Jason’s YouTube Channel for free online guitar lessons.