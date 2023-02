(WFRV) – He’s been writing songs since he was 12 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon.

Marinette native Joshua Lucas stopped by Local 5 Live with how he splits his time between being a musician and a worship leader, plus a performance ahead of his show tonight in Kaukauna.

See Joshua tonight with Kelly Moon at 7 pm at The Vaudette, 151 E 2nd Street in Kaukauna.