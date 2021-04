(WFRV) – At 17 years old, singer/songwriter Kal Schimmers is just getting started on his career.

He stopped by the Local 5 Live studio with a performance. You can catch him live this summer for a free show out on the patio at River Tyme Bistro, June 13 from 3:30 – 6 pm.

For more on Kal, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.