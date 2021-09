MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) - Some pedestrians that were walking around Marquette's campus Thursday evening were hit with pellets fired from a pellet gun from a moving vehicle.

According to the Marquette University Police, on Sept. 23 between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., there were reports of pedestrians that were hit with plastic pellets from a pellet gun. The incidents happened across multiple locations around campus. The pellet gun was reportedly shot from a moving vehicle.