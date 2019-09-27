Spotlight on local musicians: Jeremiah Jams Band

(WFRV) – They’re a four-piece rock band that has been creating buzz throughout the Fox Valley with their energetic live shows and tonight Jeremiah Jams Band is playing at the Cold Shot in Appleton from 9 pm – 2 am.

You can also see them at the upcoming performances:

9/28: 10 pm: Frets, Green Bay

10/1: 7 – 10 pm Main Street Taps, Stevens Point

10/18: 9 pm – 12:30 am: Déjà vu Martini Lounge, Appleton

10/25: Noon – Midnight: Fifth Ward Brewing Co. Halloween Bash, Oshkosh





