Spotlight on local singer/songwriter, Hannah Rose

(WFRV) – Musician, Hannah Rose VandenWymelenberg performs all over Wisconsin as a solo artist and as part of a duo. She just released two music videos available on YouTube, Facebook, and website. She stopped in today to perform her single, “Tennessee Honey Whiskey”.

You can see her live at the following performance dates:

Aug. 27: Slammer Inn Again, 9 pm, Greenleaf

Aug. 28: La Vie Boheme, 7:30 pm, De Pere

Sept. 2: Rockabillys, 9:30 pm, Green Bay

Sept. 3: Hilly Haven Golf Clubhouse, 7:30 pm, De Pere

For more on Hannah Rose and all of her upcoming performances, head to hannahrosevw.com.