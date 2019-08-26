Spotlight on local singer/songwriter, Hannah Rose

(WFRV) – Musician, Hannah Rose VandenWymelenberg performs all over Wisconsin as a solo artist and as part of a duo. She just released two music videos available on YouTube, Facebook, and website. She stopped in today to perform her single, “Tennessee Honey Whiskey”.
WATCH: Hannah Rose featured at Dine on the Deck
You can see her live at the following performance dates:
Aug. 27: Slammer Inn Again, 9 pm, Greenleaf
Aug. 28: La Vie Boheme, 7:30 pm, De Pere
Sept. 2: Rockabillys, 9:30 pm, Green Bay
Sept. 3: Hilly Haven Golf Clubhouse, 7:30 pm, De Pere
For more on Hannah Rose and all of her upcoming performances, head to hannahrosevw.com.