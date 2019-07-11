Spotlight on Mile of Music and Natural Satellite

(WFRV) – They are a husband and wife duo based out of Menasha, composing original music using electric cello, vocals, and saxophone, and this year Natural Satellite is making their debut performance at the Mile of Music in downtown Appleton.

Mile of Music runs August 1 – 4. For a full list of artists, go to mileofmusic.com.

You can also catch Natural Satellite on July 12th at Ledgestone Vineyards from 6 – 8 pm.

Be sure to stop by their Facebook, Instagram, and Bandcamp pages as well for more music.