Spotlight on Mile of Music artist: More Then Merry

(WFRV) – They’ve released two albums both recorded at Rock Garden studio in Appleton and this fall they’re starting their third and on August 1st they’ll be at Mile of Music.

More Then Merry stopped in to perform their hit single, “Menominee”.

You can see More Then Merry at one of their upcoming performances:

7/25 – Oshkosh Main Street Music Festival, 10:30 – Midnight (Peabody Stage)

8/1 – Mile Bus, 10:00 – 10:25 pm (Pick up at the PAC)

8/4 – D2 Sports Pub, 12:25 – 1:15 pm (Patio)

For more upcoming performances, follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and head to their website.