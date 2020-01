(WFRV) – Vintage, folk musician Beth Bombara stopped by the Local 5 Live studios while on tour from her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. She’s promoting her new album, Evergreen.

She’s performing live tonight at Ledgestone Vineyards, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. It’s a free concert but reservations are required. Call 920-532-4384.

Beth will also be performing at The Heist in Ripon Friday, January 17 at 8 pm.

To follow all the latest updates, follow her on Facebook.