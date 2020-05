(WFRV) – Supporting musicians has become a huge part of Local 5 Live and Ohio-based singer/songwriter JD Eicher played live on our show just before the pandemic.

Now he is streaming weekly concerts on his Facebook page, including his new song “I Don’t Want To Be Right”.

For all the latest from JD, stop by his website jdeicher.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. His new EP “Court Street” is available now on all streaming platforms.