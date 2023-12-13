(WFRV)- Fox Menagerie is a musical melting pot featuring a rotating cast of the Fox Valley’s finest singers and musicians. They release new music videos every week, filmed live at the library, with a different ensemble each week. The videos alternate between original songs and re-imagined covers.

Dave Jerabek and Joe Slyzelia, the group’s co-founders, have been making music together since 2006 with the Oshkosh-based band Sly Joe & the Smooth Operators. They started the Fox Menagerie in July of 2022 as a fun way to shine a light on the vast, diversely talented music scene in the Fox Valley while creating exciting new content for all music lovers.

See Fox Menagerie is a concert on Sunday, December 17th, at 4 p.m. They will be performing at the Winneconne High School Library. Proceeds of this event benefit the Franki Moscato Foundation, Project Backpack, and WAAC Food Shelter.

For tickets, head to fox-menagerie.ticketleap.com.