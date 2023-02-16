(WFRV) – It’s a place where kids can be kids and even the parents can have fun too.
Heather stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the fun camps coming up at the Green Bay Children’s Museum.
Details from gbchildrensmuseum.org:
Spring Break Mini Camps
Join The Children’s Museum of Green Bay for Spring Break learning and fun…
STEAMworks: 101
Come learn about the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics)! Through hands-on activities, we’ll be exploring robotics, circuits, virtual reality, and 3-D printing in this introductory mini camp.
Recommended for ages 6-10.
Spring Into Art
This is the camp for all budding artists! Let your imagination bloom as we explore the colorful world of art through a variety of mediums!
Recommended for ages 5-9.
Cost per session:
$25 Full Member
$30 No Frills/Non-Member
Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. No refunds.
Museum play NOT included.
