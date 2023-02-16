(WFRV) – It’s a place where kids can be kids and even the parents can have fun too.

Heather stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the fun camps coming up at the Green Bay Children’s Museum.

Details from gbchildrensmuseum.org:

Spring Break Mini Camps

Join The Children’s Museum of Green Bay for Spring Break learning and fun…

STEAMworks: 101

Come learn about the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics)! Through hands-on activities, we’ll be exploring robotics, circuits, virtual reality, and 3-D printing in this introductory mini camp.

Recommended for ages 6-10.

March 23, 2023 @ 1:00-3:00pm

March 30, 2023 @ 1:00-3:00pm

Spring Into Art

This is the camp for all budding artists! Let your imagination bloom as we explore the colorful world of art through a variety of mediums!

Recommended for ages 5-9.

March 22, 2023 @ 1:00-3:00pm

March 29, 2023 @ 1:00-3:00pm

________________________________________________________

Cost per session:

$25 Full Member

$30 No Frills/Non-Member

Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. No refunds.

Museum play NOT included.

________________________________________________________

*Click the above date(s) to register*