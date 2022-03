(WFRV) – Get a head start on your garden with the Spring Flower Fundraiser.

Kaylee from Navarino Nature Center visited Local 5 Live with details on the fundraiser, the online auction and why it’s so important to support the cause.

The Spring Flower Fundraiser runs now through April 23, just head to their Facebook page.

The Bundle Up Spring Online Auction runs March 26 – April 2 at navarino.org.