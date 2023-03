(WFRV) – The way you start your makeup routine is just as important as how you finish.

Today, Melissa Gilbert from Lipstickandlace by Melissa joined us to talk about spring trends.

She also recommends starting with a product containing SPF, either moisturizer or primer, before applying makeup.

Bright, vibrant colors are on trend for the new season and even for summer weddings. Book a session or follow her trendy tips at https://www.facebook.com/lipstickandlacebymelissa