Spring skin is in! With Beauty Expert Hillary Kline

(WFRV) – Our Beauty Expert, Hillary Kline joined Local 5 Live with some of her favorite products to keep your skin glowing all summer.

Her first tip is to ditch your old products and start fresh with these:  

Add SPF:
EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 

Exfoliate once or twice a week. 
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel 

Spot treat! 
Face Reality Sulfur Spot Treatment

Brighten and balance your skin! 
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Brightening Anti-Pollution Mask
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Balance and Glow Day Oil

Change out your moisturizer! 
La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30

For more beauty ideas from Hillary, follow her on Instagram.

