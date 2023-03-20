(WFRV) – Spring has officially arrived and at the Kroc that not only means new programs, but big savings.

Steve from the Kroc stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s coming up plus how you can register early and save.

Iron Triathlon

When: April 24th – June 3rd (six weeks to complete the challenge)

Members Only – Completed at Kroc

Distance

2.4 mile swim (72 lengths in the Kroc Pool)

OR 80 minutes on our NEW rowing machines

112 mile bike

26.22 mile walk and/or run.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Get details and sign up at gbkroccenter.org.