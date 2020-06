(WFRV) – Spur of the Moment Ranch is part campground, part tourist rooming spot with fun activities like horseback riding, ATV’ing, fishing or just plain relaxing.

Owner, Ann spoke with Local 5 Live to tell us about how you can plan a getaway.

Spur of the Moment Ranch is located at 14221 Helen Lane in Mountain. With help to plan your trip, reach out at 715-276-3726 and see details on their cabins and activities at spurofthemoment.org. Be sure to follow them on Facebook as well.