Sputnikfest goes virtual – This Saturday on Facebook

(WFRV) – It will still be out of this world! The popular Sputnikfest is virtual this weekend.

Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Greg Vadney stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you – and your pet – can get involved.

Sputnikfest is this Saturday with the following events:

2 pm: Alien Pet Contest
2:30 pm: Light saber duels
3 pm: Kids costume contest
4 pm: Sputnik Manitowoc preview
5 pm: Ms. Space Debris

Join in the fun by heading to their Facebook page.

For details on the event stop by their website.

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10