Sputnikfest goes virtual – This Saturday on Facebook

(WFRV) – It will still be out of this world! The popular Sputnikfest is virtual this weekend.

Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Greg Vadney stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you – and your pet – can get involved.

Sputnikfest is this Saturday with the following events:

2 pm: Alien Pet Contest

2:30 pm: Light saber duels

3 pm: Kids costume contest

4 pm: Sputnik Manitowoc preview

5 pm: Ms. Space Debris

Join in the fun by heading to their Facebook page.

For details on the event stop by their website.