Sputnikfest goes virtual – This Saturday on Facebook

(WFRV) – It will still be out of this world! The popular Sputnikfest is virtual this weekend.
Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Greg Vadney stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you – and your pet – can get involved.
Sputnikfest is this Saturday with the following events:
2 pm: Alien Pet Contest
2:30 pm: Light saber duels
3 pm: Kids costume contest
4 pm: Sputnik Manitowoc preview
5 pm: Ms. Space Debris
Join in the fun by heading to their Facebook page.
For details on the event stop by their website.