(WFRV)- On September 5, 1962, a 20 lbs. piece of the Russian satellite Sputnik IV landed in the middle of North 8th Street and Park Avenue.

Today, Sputnickfest returns for another year of fun activities, food, live music, and more.

Sputnickfest takes place on Saturday, September 9th from noon to 6 p.m.

Scheduled Events

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. DJ

11:30 a.m. Photo Op with Sputnikfest Police (courtesy of the Masquers Theater company)

12:00-5:00 p.m. Art Space and Children’s Games

Noon 5K Art Walk/Run https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Manitowoc/Sputnikfest5KWalkRun

1:00-3:00 p.m. Meet and Greet with 501st Wisconsin Garrison

Noon Lakeshore 1st Robotics

2:00-6:00 p.m. Musical entertainment by XPOSED 4 HEADS

3:00 p.m. Pet Parade and contest

4:00 p.m. Cosmic Kids Parade and contest

5:00 p.m. Captain Space Debris (Alien Adults) Parade and Contest

6:00 p.m. Alien Raffle Drop

For more information, head to manitowoc.org/sputnikfest.