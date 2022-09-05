(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too.

Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday.

Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the Rahr-West Art Museum, 610 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc.

Details from Manitowoc.org:

On September 5, 1962 a 20 lbs. piece of Russian Sputnik IV landed in the middle of the street on the corner of N. 8th and Park. Sputnikfest is our way of bringing the community together to celebrate this momentous event.



Named one of the Top Five Funkiest Festivals in the country by Readers Digest, this wacky tacky festival has become a community and regional favorite, with fun for the entire family.



“Sputnik landed here…Why don’t you?”

SPUTNIKFEST 2022

Saturday, September 10

12:00pm-9:00pm

12:00 pm – 4:30 pm Live Music with Dr. Bombay 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Art Slam Activities 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Wacky Weekend Workshop Rocket Building 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm 501st Legion 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Lakeshore Robotics 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm That 90’s Band