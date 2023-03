GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a popular fundraiser in Green Bay, the 40th Annual St. Matthew Men’s Club Charity Wild Game Feed.

The Wild Game Feed features food, raffles, and more.

This year the Wild Game Feed is Thursday, March 2 at St. Matthew Church Hall, 2575 W. Webster Avenue in Allouez.

Serving 5 – 7 pm, auction is at 7 pm.

Doors open at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $40 at the door. For questions, call 920-435-6811 and stop by stmattsgb.org and their Facebook page.