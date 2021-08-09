St. Norbert College presents: SpongeBob The Musical

(WFRV) – It’s a fun family show produced by St. Norbert Musical Theatre.

Teresa Schmidt is Next Stage Co-Director and she stopped by Local 5 Live along with some of her talented students and accompanist with a preview of this fun musical production.

For full details, head to snc.edu.

The SpongeBob Musical

Aug. 12-15, 2021



Use code MUSIC5 when purchasing tickets to get $5 off per ticket!





The SpongeBob Musical is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Original Songs by

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I.

And Songs by

David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley

Additional Lyrics by

Jonathan Coulton

Additional Music by

Tom Kitt

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc



THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com