(WFRV) – They’ve been immersed in a summer musical program and the result is something you’ll want to see on stage.

Teresa Schmidt is the Co-Director and Choral Director of St. Norbert’s Next Stage and she visited Local 5 Live along with student performers, Olivia, Aidan, and Timothy along with accompanist Emily with a preview of their production, ‘Anastasia the Musical’.

Details from snc.edu/nextstage:

Anastasia: The Musical

Thu, 08/11/2022 – Sun, 08/14/2022

This romantic and adventure-filled musical transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Performers in this production are aged 18 and younger.

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

From the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by Guy Bolton

ANASTASIA is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

For tickets, CLICK HERE.