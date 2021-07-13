St. Norbert Theatre presents: The Curtain Rises Again: A Musical Revue

(WFRV) – St. Norbert Theatre celebrates the return of Theatre with The Curtain Rises Again.

Musical Director, Kent Paulsen joined Local 5 Live along with performer Brennan Heider with more on the show.

What music sustained you throughout the pandemic? What themes do you think are important to share with the community right now? What are some of the experiences that surprised you about yourself or others? Join us for a collaborative experience between seasoned local performers and directors, reflecting on ideas of resilience, perseverance, and coming back together to celebrate community in musicals. The Curtain Rises Again gives hope of returning to live performances after a year of the curtain being down.

The Curtain Rises Again runs July 22 – 25. The song performed by Brennan is called ‘Make Someone Happy’.

For details on the show, including tickets, head to snc.edu/summerstage.