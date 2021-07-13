St. Norbert Theatre presents: The Curtain Rises Again: A Musical Revue

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – St. Norbert Theatre celebrates the return of Theatre with The Curtain Rises Again.

Musical Director, Kent Paulsen joined Local 5 Live along with performer Brennan Heider with more on the show.

What music sustained you throughout the pandemic? What themes do you think are important to share with the community right now? What are some of the experiences that surprised you about yourself or others? Join us for a collaborative experience between seasoned local performers and directors, reflecting on ideas of resilience, perseverance, and coming back together to celebrate community in musicals. The Curtain Rises Again gives hope of returning to live performances after a year of the curtain being down.

The Curtain Rises Again runs July 22 – 25. The song performed by Brennan is called ‘Make Someone Happy’.

For details on the show, including tickets, head to snc.edu/summerstage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament

Timber Rattlers feeling the love