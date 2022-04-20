(WFRV) – They’re making it easy for everyone to join in the movement toward equality for all in our community.

Valerie and Amy from the YWCA visited Local 5 Live with details on the Stand Against Racism community campaign.

Details from ywcagreenbay.org:

Have you ever heard terms like: Wage Gap, Gender Pay Gap, or the Motherhood Penalty? Have you ever wondered why women tend to earn less than men, especially women of color? Do you want to join the movement toward equity for ALL in our community? Please join YWCA Greater Green Bay at our Stand Against Racism Community Campaign April 28-May 1 and take an active role in creating a more equitable Green Bay.

Stand Against Racism is part of a national campaign to highlight inequities in our communities and give everyone the knowledge and tools to make change. Over the course of four days, you will have the opportunity to learn and take action against racism and sexism by signing a pledge, viewing webinars, and walking through our life-size board game. You’ll gain tools to talk with your friends, family, and colleagues about the persistent barriers women and people of color face to equal pay and actions we can all take to close the gap.

Event Kickoff

Join us on April 28 at 10am in Jackson Square Park (or YWCA Greater Green Bay in the event of bad weather) for a proclamation by Mayor Genrich to kick off the event. The proclamation will also be broadcast live on Facebook for virtual participants.

Take the Pledge

We invite our community in the Greater Green Bay area to come together and take the Stand Against Racism Pledge. Pledge cards are already available at YWCA Greater Green Bay to sign and return by April 27th at 8 PM. We will be hanging all pledge cards signed by our community outside of YWCA Greater Green Bay during the event as a display of unity and community commitment to creating a more equal Green Bay.

The Game of Equity

Come take part in our life-sized board game in Jackson Square Park April 28 and April 29; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM April 30 and May 1; 10:00 AM –1:00 PM. The game will help participants see how existing gaps in pay based on gender, race, and family status affect members of our community, while also providing action steps to get involved and make a difference.

About

The YWCA Greater Green Bay’s Stand Against Racism series is the foundation for our social justice work. Through this series, we are creating safe spaces for hard conversations that compel change. We are helping build an inclusive, welcoming community through collaboration, education, and discussion. For more information, contact Andrea Huggenvik at ahuggenvik@ywcagreenbay.org.