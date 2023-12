(WFRV)- Get your New Year’s Resolution started with a deal from the Kroc Center.

In this segment, Tim Perlewitz from the Kroc Center explains their 20-20-20 sale and the benefits of becoming a member of the Kroc.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay is at 1315 Lime Kiln Road.

For more information, head to kroccenter.org.