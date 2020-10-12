Stay active this fall at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

(WFRV) – From cheerleading, to youth volleyball and lil’ ninja, the folks at the Salvation Army Kroc Center are keeping kids active this fall.

The Kroc is hosting a volleyball league on Monday nights from October 26th to December 14, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on December 14th.

Other November and December sessions include cheerleading, gymnastics, lil’ ninja, youth volleyball and more.

The Kroc is also offering fitness classes both online and in-person, including new options for Tai Chi.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located on Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Sign up for programs at gbkroccenter.org.

