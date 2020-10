(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the road for a scavenger hunt.

Solve clues and compete in challenges across the Fox Cities by becoming an ‘Amazing Fund-Racer’ to raise money for Soar Fox Cities.

Director of Community Engagement, Ashley Gustafson spoke with Local 5 Live with the details.

The event is October 10, registration is $75 per team and the top three teams get prizes. To learn more, head to soarfoxcities.com.