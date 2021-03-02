Stem Cell Therapy in Wisconsin with Delo Sports Medicine and Interventional Orthopedics

(WFRV) – There’s a growing trend of regenerative medicine and in healing.

Dr. Marjorie Delo of Delo Sports Medicine and Interventional Orthopedics spoke to Local 5 Live with details on how they are using a patient’s own stem cells to help regenerate tissues for non-surgical tears, arthritis, and articular cartilage injuries.

The most common condition treated with stem cell is osteoarthritis, but meniscal and ligament tears, as well as cartilage injuries can also successfully respond to stem cell therapy.

Reach out to Delo Sports Medicine and Interventional Orthopedics for more information. They are located at 2595 Development Drive, Suite 140 in Green Bay. You can reach them by phone at 920-632-7248, online at delosportsmedicine.com.

