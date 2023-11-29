(WFRV)- Step into the past and find out what Christmas was like before electricity with the Door County Historical Society at their Glimpse of Christmas Past event.

This event has you step into beautifully decorated buildings each brought to life with historic holiday decorations.

Enjoy hot beverages and join in the caroling. Bring the whole family and be part of this new holiday tradition.

The Glimpse of Christmas Past event is on Fridays and Saturdays in December from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Door County Historical Society’s Heritage Village at Big Creek is located at 2041 Michigan Street in Fish Creek.

For more information, head to doorcountyhistoricalsociety.org.