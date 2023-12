(WFRV)- Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas in the Mansion at the Rahr-West Art Museum.

Christmas in the Mansion highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is beautifully decorated for the holidays by volunteers.

The Rahr-West Art Museum is located at 610 North Eighth Street in Manitowoc.

For more information, head to rahrwestartmuseum.org.