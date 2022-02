(WFRV) – If you are looking to switch up your traditional Valentine’s Bouquet, why not say “I love you” with cheese.

Renard’s Artisan Cheese was in studio with a demo on their flower cheeseboards.

There are two locations for Renard’s Artisan Cheese, 2189 County Road DK in Sturgeon Bay, or 248 County Road S in Algoma.

You can also buy online at renardscheese.com.