(WFRV) – It’s a groovy time! Get your ‘70s-themed outfits ready and take steps for pets – all for a great cause.

Marcus from Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event that benefits homeless pets in our area.

Steps for Pets is at Meadowbrook Park in Howard, this Saturday, September 17. Check in begins at 10 am with the walk to follow at 11 am. All followed by food and fun.

See details and register at heanokill.org.

Saturday in the Park

Steps for Pets is back, and it’s going to be far out because we’re taking it back to the 1970s.

Are you ready for a stellar walk in the park with hundreds of pets?

SAT 9/17/22 // 10AM CHECK IN // 11AM WALK // FOOD & FUN TO FOLLOW!

All proceeds benefit HEA’s mission!

Here’s the skinny:

It’s affordable – just $7 for pre-registered walkers! (Day of registration: $10)

(Day of registration: $10) Children 5 and under are free!

Registration includes the walk and access to some nifty activities.

Scenic 1-mile walking trail: Walk it once or keep on truckin’! (Literally – you can walk it as many times as your pet wants to.)

Walk it once or keep on truckin’! (Literally – you can walk it as many times as your pet wants to.) 70s music, attire (don your 70s threads!), and fun!

And of course, food trucks! Can you dig it?

PLUS, merchandise: Your favorite HEA styles will be available for purchase at the walk.

We’re excited to see you and your pets on the trail!

So do us a solid and register today.