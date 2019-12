(WFRV) – Steve March-Tormé and Vic Ferrari’s Michael Bailey return for their holiday show, “For Kids From 1 – 92” – an homage to a key lyric in “The Christmas Song”, written by his dad Mel Tormé and Bob Wells.

“For Kids from 1- 92” runs Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 pm at The Grand in Oshkosh, 100 High Avenue. For tickets, call 920-424-2350, or head to their website.