Steve March-Tormé’s “Uncovered 3” at the Meyer Theatre Sept. 12th

(WFRV) — The Avenue’s own Steve March-Tormé, returns with a third edition of his very popular Uncovered concerts – Uncovered 3.



Steve and company will be “uncovering” songs by some of your favorite artists. This year’s lineup includes songs by Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Crosby Stills and Nash, Hall & Oates, Dan Fogelberg, Elton John, Van Morrison and Chicago just to name a few. It’s the songs from the artists you love, along with the story behind each song, as only Steve can tell it.

Uncovered 3 is Thursday, September 12 at 7 pm at The Meyer Theatre in Green Bay. Tickets are $40 for general admission.

For tickets, head to avenueradio.com or call 877-508-9191.

For more details, head to the Facebook event page.