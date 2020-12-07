STINGCANCER offers ‘One Tough Nut’ packages for those fighting cancer

(WFRV) –  STINGCANCER is a collaboration of high school students and staff dedicated to reducing the effects of cancer by initiating and supporting programs and activities for the school and its surrounding community.

This time of year can be tough, especially for those fighting cancer and their caregivers. STINGCANCER is honoring them with ‘One Tough Nut’ packages. Nick Nesvacil stopped by Local 5 Live with details.

Pick up while supplies last Friday, December 11 at Parkview Middle School starting at 8 am.

Get more information at stingcancer.com.

