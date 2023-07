(WFRV)- What’s better in summer than a nice walk through a garden?

The Oshkosh Summer Garden Walk is this Sunday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, they will offer 6 gardens each with its own unique style and charm.

Plant keep wilting? The Oshkosh Summer Garden Walk will have gardeners available to answer any questions you may have about plants.

Tickets are $8 in advance.

For more information head to oshkoshgardenclub.org.