(WFRV) – Cookie Cups are easy, versatile, and super customizable!

Ericka Wade from Whisky Business gives us a tutorial to make them at home.

You will need:

Cookie Dough (homemade or store-bought)

Frosting (homemade or store-bought)

Cooking Spray

Favorite toppings (sprinkles, chocolate chips, fruit…)

Check out the video, for a step by step demo to make your own cookie cups.

If you are looking to place an order for a custom treat visit whiskybusinesswi.com