(WFRV) – They are bringing their 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour to the area following a nationally aired PBS special and you can catch them live.

Walter Chase from the a cappella group Straight No Chaser spoke with Local 5 Live with details on their show tomorrow night, November 2 at the Fox Cities PAC. For tickets and more information, head to foxcitiespac.com.

From Fox Cities PAC:

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor.