(WFRV) – Packers fans, how well do you really know the team?

For years, author, Eric Goska has written a statistics-based column for The Press Gazette and now he is sharing his knowledge in a new book.

“Strength in Numbers: Quarter by Quarter with the Green Bay Packers” features vintage photos from The Press Gazette collection, short stories, and lists like you wouldn’t believe.

You can find the book through the Packers Pro Shop, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.