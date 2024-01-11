(WFRV)- Explore nature at night with candlelit hikes from Barkhausen.

Registered participants can stop in anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy Barkhausen’s Self-Guided Candlelit Hike. The entire family, including leashed dogs, can enjoy the 1.25-mile stroll through Barkhausen’s illuminated trail that winds through the woods during this event.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Tickets are purchased online only. Cost is $5 per person (2 and under are free).

They will have snowshoe rentals onsite on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rental fees are $5 per person and are not included in event fee.

For more information, head to browncountywi.gov.