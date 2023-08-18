(WFRV) – Nashville recording artist Bailey James says music helped her difficult journey after the death of her brother by suicide. Next month, she’s headlining the “Strumming for Hope” concert to benefit the Center for Suicide Awareness. The evening also includes music from 7000apart and Lilie, as well as food, drinks, and silent auction items. The Center for Suicide Awareness brings help, hope, and resources to families and individuals in our communities through programs that reach others where they are at and when they need it most.

The concert is September 27th at Simply Country Barn on County Road E in Freedom. Find more details online at www.centerforsuicideawareness.org. If you are struggling, text HOPELINE™ to 741741 for immediate help.