(WFRV)- Strumming the Strings of Hope is a benefit concert that helps fund the Center for Suicide Awareness.

Enjoy songs from headliner Bailey James. There will also be raffle baskets, silent auctions, food, and more.

Strumming the Strings of Hope is at Stone Toad Bar & Grill at 1109 Oneida Street in Menasha. The concert will start on Wednesday, September 27, at 6 p.m.

For more information, head to centerforsuicideawareness.org.