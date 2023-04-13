(WFRV) – Today in our Fox Cities Chamber update, preparing local students for careers and the work force. The annual Future Fox Cities Career Expo is happening on April 18th and 19th at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. They care looking for volunteers; to do so, send an email to aherrick@foxcitieschamber.com.

One of the area businesses that will be at the expo is Body Language Blueprints. They are known best for teaching people physical & verbal communication skills that will last a lifetime. Click here to learn more about Body Language Blueprints.