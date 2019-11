STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Visit the work spaces and galleries of 25 Sturgeon Bay area artists as they come together to offer a unique shopping experience.

The Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl runs November 22, 23, and 24 from 10 am – 4 pm at 235 North 3rd Avenue.

For more information, head to sturgeonbayartcrawl.com or to the Facebook event page.