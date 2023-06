(WFRV)- It’s almost summertime and you know what that means. ICE CREAM! Suamico just opened up a new business called Suamico Creamery.

At Suamico Creamery, you will enjoy mountains of toppings and delicious ice cream.

They are located at 1757 Riverside Drive in Suamico.

For more information, head to Facebook and search Suamico Creamery.