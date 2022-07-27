(WFRV) – It’s an old-fashioned, fun community celebration and everyone is invited!

Suamico Firefighter Jeremy Ebner visited Local 5 Live today with details on their annual festival.

The Suamico Firefighters Volunteer Association is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Suamico Fire Department by hosting the Suamico Firefighters Festival on July 30th, 2022! Live music will be provided by Bad Habitz. Green Bay Food Truck Rally will be providing 5 food trucks. Bounce Houses and games for the kids. Beer tent for the adults

The Suamico Firefighters Festival is this Saturday from 3 – 9 pm. It’s at Firestation 1, 3270 West Deerfield Avenue, just off the Highway in Suamico.

For more, head to their Facebook event page.