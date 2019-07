SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Leave the cooking to the pros this weekend and have a fun time out.

Come out to the Suamico Fireman’s Festival in historic downtown Suamico. They’ll be lots of family fun with food, drinks, games, live music, and even a chance to meet some rescue dogs.

The Suamico Fireman’s Festival is Sunday, August 4th from 11 am – 6 pm at 1745 Riverside Drive.

For more details, stop by their Facebook event page.