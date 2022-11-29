(WFRV) – If you want to feel like Christmas, there’s a perfect place to shop in Howard, just look for the pink house.

Local 5 Live visited the Sugar on Top Holiday Shop – the holiday transformation of Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers where you can find a bit of nostalgia with their wide selection of flocked trees, glittering lanterns, and décor for inside and outside.

Find Wery’s Sweet Summer Bloomers at 1748 Lenwood Avenue in Howard, just off N. Military Avenue.

Connect with the online at weryssweetsummerbloomers.com.