(WFRV)- Appleton Downtown Inc. is finishing up its Summer Downtown Creates Series with “Be You… A Night to Create”.

This event is full of fun activities. Enjoy rock painting, sidewalk chalking, a community art project, and more. There will be a live performance from local artists, Bombastic Bubble.

This event is happening Friday, August 18th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday (August 19th), enjoy sipping on a drink while you shop at Appleton stores.

The Summer Beverage Stroll is filled with great shopping, summer beverage samples, prizes, activities, and more. Participants must be 21 years old or older to participate.

Before you start your stroll, you must stop by the Appleton Downtown, Inc. office to check in between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and show your receipt as proof of purchase to receive your wristband, ticket, and first sample.

For more information head to appletondowntown.org.